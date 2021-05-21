Proud Boy Who Allegedly Screamed ‘Let’s Take the Fucking Capitol!’ Arrested
QUITE INCRIMINATING
When you’re attempting to carry out an armed coup, it’s best not to scream out your intentions unless you’re absolutely certain of success. Daniel Lyons Scott, 28, has been arrested after allegedly being caught on a Jan. 6 livestream shouting out: “Let’s take the fucking Capitol!” Scott, a Florida-based Proud Boy who goes by the enigmatic nickname “Milkshake,” was immediately told to shut up by his fellow extremists after the alleged call-to-arms. According to court documents seen by The Washington Post, a Proud Boys leader responded “Let’s not fucking yell that, OK?” when Scott made his alleged outburst, and another supposedly ratted him out to everyone else, saying: “It was Milkshake, man, you know... idiot!” Scott’s charges include assault on a federal officer, obstruction of law enforcement, and engaging in physical violence on restricted grounds. His legal representatives haven’t commented since the arrest.