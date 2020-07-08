Man Who Went Berserk in Florida Costco After Being Asked to Wear a Mask Fired From Insurance Job
A man who was captured on video yelling furiously after being asked by another customer to wear a mask in Costco has been fired from his job. The argument happened at a Florida store on June 27 but captured widespread attention earlier this week after being posted by filmmaker Billy Corben. The clip shows the man, named as Ted Todd Insurance employee Daniel Maples, wearing a red “Running the world since 1776” T-shirt and screaming after a woman asked him to put a face mask on. He can be heard yelling “I feel threatened!” and “Back the fuck up and put your fucking phone down!” The video was reportedly shot by an unnamed man who defended the woman. Maples’ company later released a statement saying: “The behavior in the video is in direct conflict with our company values and their employment has been terminated. Threatening behavior and intimidation go against our core mission to be trusted advisors in our community.”