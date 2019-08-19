Five Years After Killing Eric Garner, NYPD Fires Officer Daniel Pantaleo

“Five years after Eric Garner’s dying plea “I can’t breathe” became the rallying cry against police brutality across the nation, the police officer who killed him has been fired.

New York City Police Commissioner James O’Neill announced on Monday that NYPD officer Daniel Pantaleo has been fired. O’Neill terminated Pantaleo, 34, after it was determined he violated department policy by restraining Garner with a prohibited chokehold in 2014.

“It is clear that Daniel Pantaleo can no longer serve as a police officer,” O’Neill said.

An administrative judge previously recommended Pantaleo’s termination following an internal disciplinary trial. The judge, a deputy commissioner, found Pantaleo was “untruthful” during interviews with investigators and had “recklessly used force” during the fatal encounter.

Pantaleo had not faced official sanction for his actions until now, only being placed on desk duty. The Justice Department in July declined to charge Pantaleo with violating Garner’s civil rights. A Staten Island grand jury in 2014 declined to indict Pantaleo.

O’Neill’s decision is the final act in a long legal and political drama over the fate of Pantaleo, who has personified for many critics what they say is the NYPD’s overly aggressive policing, including killings of unarmed black men like Garner.

“I CAN’T BREATHE”

On July 17, 2014, Garner was confronted by NYPD officers on a Staten Island street corner after allegedly selling single “loose” cigarettes—prohibited by law.

Garner, 43, tried to pull away from surrounding officers before Pantaleo used a chokehold that has been banned by the NYPD since 1993, according to police. Video of the encounter taken by Garner’s friend shows Pantaleo holding Garner in a chokehold for several seconds, even after the two men fell to the ground.

Garner yelled “I can’t breathe” 11 times during the chokehold as officers pressed him into the sidewalk. But it was not until after the officers heard Garner’s pleas that they called for an ambulance. Paramedics awaited several minutes before giving Garner oxygen.

Garner was pronounced dead shortly after arriving at a local hospital, dying of what the city’s medical examiner called a “lethal cascade of events” begun by Pantaleo’s chokehold and ending in a cardiac arrest. The death was ruled a homicide.

His killing immediately galvanized the nascent Black Lives Matter movement, demanding police transparency and accountability and prompted a reckoning in the city over how the police engage with residents.

Immediately after the video went viral, thousands of protesters occupied parks and highways across the city with signs baring Garner’s face and slogans of “I can’t breathe.” Weeks later, Garner’s infamous death was joined by rage over the police killing of Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri.

Garner’s family have been publicly devoted to holding the police accountable since his death.

Gwen Carr, Garner’s mother, has become a central figure in the Black Lives Matter movement, tirelessly urging elected officials and police to fire all the officers involved in her son’s death and criticizing what she has called a subsequent attempt to cover up systematic misconduct.

Garner’s 27-year-old daughter, Erica, participated in several “die-ins” to protest officer-related shootings and became one of the central figures pressing for criminal-justice reform. She died in 2017 of a heart attack.

The family received $5.9 million from the city to settle a wrongful death claim in 2015.

Five Years of Waiting

The road to Pantaleo’s firing began this spring at an internal department disciplinary hearing.

Prosecutors at the non-criminal trial argued at the hearing Garner was trying to talk the officers out of arresting him and did not pose a threat. Prosecutors also presented evidence showing Pantaleo used a takedown technique he had not been trained to perform and when it went wrong:, Pantaleo clasped his hands around Garner’s neck instead of letting go.

“Eric Garner didn’t swing or hit any of these officers. There were three other officers there that didn’t use a chokehold,” prosecutor Jonathan Fogel, who represented the city’s civilian complaint review board, said at the start of the hearing in May. “This officer didn’t let go even after Mr. Garner fell to the ground. When he locked his hands together, it became more than reckless.”

Pantaleo’s defense team, however, argued that Garner’s death stemmed from his pre-existing health issues, such as obesity and asthma, despite the medical examiner’s homicide finding. They also argued Pantaleo had used the authorized tactic to subdue Garner after he was resisting arrest.

NYPD chief administrative judge Rosemarie Maldonado concluded in her 46-page opinion after the trial that Pantaleo should be fired for using the “reckless” chokehold that killed Garner and for lying about it to investigators. (Her opinion was first published by the New York Times).

The judge said Pantaleo’s repeated denials about using the move were “both implausible and self-serving” after reviewing the video of the incident. The chokehold, she said, “fell so far short of objective reasonableness that this tribunal found it to be reckless — a gross deviation from the standard of conduct established for a New York City police officer.”

In the last week, the decision was passed from Maldonado to First Deputy Commissioner Benjamin Tucker, the department's second in command. Tucker agreed with the ruling to fire Pantaleo and sent his recommendation to O'Neill's office on Friday.

The union that represents Pantaleo, has scheduled a news conference for 2 p.m. Union officials have argued that Pantaleo used a legal maneuver, been made a scapegoat for a movement and has ”done nothing wrong.”

Garner’s death and the subsequent national criticism of his killing have long haunted other New York officials, including Mayor Bill de Blasio. In July, protesters twice disrupted the Democratic presidential debate in Detroit to protest de Blasio, shouting “Fire Pantaleo!”

After the administrative judge recommended on Aug. 2 to terminate Pantaleo, de Blasio said in a press conference that a measure of justice had finally been served for Garner’s family. He also blamed the Justice Department for tying the city’s hands for years to determine Pantaleo’s fate. The Justice Department investigation spanned two administrations, before finally coming to the decision not to charge Pantaleo in July, one day before the statute of limitations ran out.