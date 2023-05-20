CHEAT SHEET
    Daniel Penny: I’m Not Racist, I Was Planning a Trip to Africa Before Chokehold Death

    ‘NORMAL GUY’

    Isabella Ramirez

    Breaking News Intern

    Former U.S. Marine Daniel Penny looks on as he is taken from a New York City Police precinct under arrest for the death of Jordan Neely.

    David Dee Delgado/Reuters

    The subway vigilante facing charges of second-degree manslaughter for choking Jordan Neely to death on a New York City train said he is not a “white supremacist” and is a “normal guy” in an exclusive interview with the New York Post. “Everybody who’s ever met me can tell you, I love all people, I love all cultures,” Daniel Penny said. “I was actually planning a road trip through Africa before this happened.” He claimed the incident “had nothing to do with race” and that he judges people “based on their character.” While he could not divulge many of the details of that day on the F train due to his pending case, he described it as unlike “anything I’d experienced before.” “This was different, this time was much different,” the ex-U.S. marine said. Penny told the New York Post he was “deeply saddened” by Neely’s “tragic” death and hoped “we can change the system that’s so desperately failed us.” When asked if he felt ashamed for his actions, the vigilante said he didn’t. “I always do what I think is right,” Penny said.

