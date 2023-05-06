CHEAT SHEET
    Man Who Strangled Jordan Neely on Subway Says He Acted in Self-Defense

    ‘NEVER INTENDED TO HARM’

    Victor Swezey

    Intern

    A man, identified as 30-year-old Jordan Neely, is placed in a chokehold by a fellow passenger on a subway train, in New York City, NY, U.S., May 1, 2023.

    Juan Alberto Vasquez via Reuters

    In his first public statement, a lawyer representing Daniel Penny, the ex-Marine caught on video strangling Jordan Neely to death on the New York subway, said Penny “never intended to harm Mr. Neely and could not have foreseen his untimely death.” The statement from lawyer Thomas Kenniff came two days after Penny killed Neely, a homeless man with a history of mental illness, by keeping him in a chokehold for nearly 15 minutes. “When Mr. Neely began aggressively threatening Daniel Penny and the other passengers, Daniel, with the help of others, acted to protect themselves, until help arrived,” the statement said. Penny was briefly taken into custody by police on Wednesday but was subsequently released without charges. “For too long, those suffering from mental illness have been treated with indifference. We hope that out of this awful tragedy will come a new commitment by our elected officials to address the mental health crisis on our streets and subways,” the statement finished.

