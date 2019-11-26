IMMA HEAD OUT
Loyal White House Chief of Operations Announces Exit
One of the very few officials who have stayed in the White House since President Trump’s inauguration seems to have had enough. The White House’s chief operations officer, Daniel Walsh, is leaving the administration. Walsh went by the title of deputy chief of staff and worked very closely with Trump—he had walk-in privileges with the president and regularly met with him in the Oval Office. He was in charge of the administration’s foreign trips, oversaw the White House military office, and organized the controversial July 4 Celebration of America on the Mall in Washington. “Dan Walsh is a fantastic member of the team, and has served the White House and my Administration with the utmost professionalism and honor,” Trump said in an unusually glowing statement. “He has accepted a great job in the private sector, as almost all of my people who develop experience in the White House have done.”