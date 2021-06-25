Miami Dade Mayor: 159 People Missing, Four Dead, After Condo Collapse Disaster

At least 159 people remain missing 24 hours after an entire side of a condo block abruptly collapsed on the southeast Florida coastline on Thursday, according to Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava.

Speaking on Friday morning, the mayor confirmed that the death toll from the disaster now stands at four—but she made it clear that the number is certain to rise over the coming hours and days. The early morning building collapse in Surfside, just north of Miami Beach, saw over 50 apartment units in the high-rise block come crashing to the ground.

“Unfortunately, this has been a tragic night,” she said. “We have 120 people now accounted for, which is very, very good news. But our unaccounted for number has gone up to 159. In addition, we can tragically report the death count is now four... I want to be very clear about the numbers. They are very fluid. We'll continue to update you as we have them.”

Authorities said that their search has now shifted entirely to the massive pile of rubble left from the collapse after the remains of the ruined building were cleared of survivors. Chief Ray Jadallah of Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said on Friday that, during their ongoing search and rescue operation overnight, crews reported hearing noises under the pile.

“We have hope, and every time that we hear a sound, we concentrate on that area... as we continue to hear those sounds, we concentrate on those areas,” said the fire chief. “The entire building—the portion that’s still standing—was cleared by rescue crews. So at this point, all resources have been shifted to the rubble, including from above and from below.”

Some 130 firefighters are working at the site of the disaster.

It remains unclear what caused the collapse, but the Champlain Towers complex in Surfside has been suffering from structural issues for years. One expert said the complex had been slowly sinking into the earth for decades, and it’s known to have been the subject of at least one lawsuit over the upkeep of the structure’s outer walls. The building had also been undergoing some roof repair at the time of the collapse.

One man said his mom, who lived in the building, called him on Wednesday and complained about being woken up by “creaking noises” the previous night. Pablo Rodriguez told CNN: “She just told me she had woken up around 3, 4 in the morning and had heard like some creaking noises... They were loud enough to wake her... Now, in hindsight, you always wonder.” His mother and grandmother are both missing.

Miami-Dade Police Director Freddy Ramirez said Friday that teams are working to identify the four confirmed victims as the search through the rubble goes on. Ramirez also confirmed that eleven injuries have been reported, and four people had been treated at hospitals.

A homicide unit tent has been set up on the nearby beach.