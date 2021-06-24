Firefighters Rush to Rescue Residents From Collapsed Condominium Building in Miami Beach
‘IT’S GONE’
Firefighters are scrambling to rescue survivors from the ruins of an 11-story Miami Beach condominium building after its partial collapse. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said more than 80 units responded to the collapse of the building—the Champlain Towers South Condos at 8777 Collins Avenue—at about 2 a.m. on Thursday. ABC7 reported that at least eight people have been taken to hospital, one in a critical condition.
NBC Miami reported that footage from the scene showed the building collapsed into rubble. One man evacuated from a hotel across the street posted video on social media. “The building, one of these huge buildings, gone, right there beside us, the craziest thing I’ve ever heard in my life,” he said. “Look at the building, it’s gone.”