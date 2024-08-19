‘Boy Meets World’ Actress Danielle Fishel Says She Has Breast Cancer
‘GOING TO BE FINE’
Danielle Fishel, best known for her role as Topanga on Boy Meets World, took to her rewatch podcast, Pod Meets World, on Monday to announce she has been diagnosed with breast cancer. “I would like to share something with our listeners, something that Rider and Will were actually two of the first people I told the news to,” Fishel said to her Boy Meets World co-stars and podcast co-hosts Rider Strong and Will Friedle. “I was recently diagnosed with DCIS, which stands for ductal carcinoma in situ, which is a form of breast cancer.” The New York Post reports that the star went on to explain that her diagnosis came “very, very, very, early” at “stage zero.” Her high-grade DCIS with micro-invasion will require surgery, but she insists she’s “going to be fine.” Fishel said she initially hesitated to reveal her diagnosis to the public but re-evaluated when she considered that others could learn from her story. Fishel then advocated for her listeners to get their annual mammogram, as that is how her cancer was discovered.