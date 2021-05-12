Influencer Accused of $100K COVID Grift Is Undone by Her Insta Bragging
CONFLUENCER
A Florida influencer who flaunted her lavish lifestyle on Instagram has been arrested on wire fraud charges, the Department of Justice said Tuesday. Danielle Miller has been accused of using the information of a Massachusetts resident to open a fake bank account, then apply for a COVID-19 relief loan with the fraudulent credentials. She received a $102,000 loan as part of a federal program meant to help small businesses during the pandemic. The money was used to buy plane tickets and stays at luxury hotels in California, investigators allege.
Miller has a large Instagram following, and prosecutors were able to use the photos she posted against her, according to court documents. For instance, the fraudulent bank account was charged $5,000 by the luxury hotel Petit Ermitage, and a few days later, Miller posted a photo that geotagged the hotel. Miller will face up to 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine if she is convicted.