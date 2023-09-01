Russian Tennis Ace Shoves Camera, Shouts at Crowd in U.S. Open Meltdown
BREAK POINT
Russian tennis star Daniil Medvedev went full McEnroe at the U.S. Open on Thursday night, angrily shouting at crowd members for distracting him and shoving a camera away as he sat during a break between games. The world No. 3 was playing Australian Christopher O’Connell, ranked no. 69, in a second-round match. Medvedev flew into a rage at the end of the third set after blowing several match points—one of which he lost by double-faulting on his serve—and he batted the camera away as it approached him after the set. Incensed, he later lashed out at crowd members for walking around and chatting as he was about to serve. “Can you shut up, guys?” he yelled, according to TMZ. “Are you stupid or what?” Medvedev ultimately won the match 6-2, 6-2, 6-7, 6-2.