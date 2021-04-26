Danish Minister Accused of Murdering Wife After Cops Discover Unsettling Internet Searches
‘Disappeared’
A Danish minister has been charged with murdering his wife after investigators found suspicious internet searches on a computer belonging to the couple. Maria From Jakobsen, 43, was reported missing by her sister in late October, three days after she failed to show up to one of her children’s birthday parties. Lutheran minister Thomas Gotthard, 44, told authorities that his wife was suffering from depression. However, officials say that his computer’s internet history showed searches for “disappeared,” “sea depth,” and “oil barrels,” and a search uncovered hydrochloric acid and caustic soda in their home. Surveillance footage from a nearby recycling station allegedly shows Gotthard pushing a large barrel on a hand truck, nearly two weeks after Jakobsen’s disappearance. Gotthard is currently being held in police custody and is maintaining his innocence.