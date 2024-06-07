Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen Attacked in Copenhagen
‘SHOCKED’
Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen was assaulted by a man in the heart of Copenhagen on Friday evening. “Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen was beaten on Friday evening at Kultorvet in Copenhagen by a man who was subsequently arrested. The Prime Minister is shocked by the incident,” the prime minister’s office said in a statement. Soren Kjergaard, a barista who works in the Kultorvet, the public square where the assault took place, told Reuters that Frederiksen seemed a “little stressed.” A man was arrested in connection with the attack and police are now investigating the incident, according to Reuters. “Mette is naturally shocked by the attack. I must say that it shakes all of us who are close to her,” Danish Minister of Environment Magnus Heunicke wrote in an X post. The attack comes two days before Danes will head to the polls to vote in the European Union parliamentary elections.