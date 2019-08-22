CHEAT SHEET
Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen Says She Wasn’t Being Nasty to Trump
Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen told reporters she was not being “nasty” when she called the U.S. president’s desire to buy Greenland “absurd.” Speaking to reporters in Copenhagen, she said she did not want Donald Trump’s decision to cancel his trip to Denmark to become a diplomatic crisis. “I actually think we have responded very nicely from the Danish side,” she said. “When you are close allies and good friends, like Denmark and the U.S. are, there should also be room for disagreements along the way. I hope we can stop this discussion soon.” Trump, who called the prime minister “nasty,” hasn’t seemed ready to let it go just yet. “She’s talking to the United States of America,” he told reporters on Wednesday. “You don’t talk to the United States that way, at least under me.”