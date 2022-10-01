Queen’s Grandson “Shocked, Confused” about Being Stripped of Danish Royal Title
THRONE OUT
Denmark’s Prince Nikolai, who is seventh in line for the throne, has spoken out against his grandmother’s recent decision to strip him and his three siblings of their royal titles. “We are, as my parents have also stated, in shock at this decision and at how quickly it has actually gone,” he told Ekstra Bladet, a Danish tabloid. “I am very confused as to why it has to happen like this.” Prince Joachim, Nikolai’s father, previously told B.T., another Danish tabloid paper that “[m]y kids don’t know which leg to stand on. What they should believe. Why should their identity be removed? Why must they be punished in that way?” The queen has clarified that the decision was made to allow Prince Joachim’s children, Nikolai, 23, Felix, 20, Henrik, 13, and Athena, 10, more flexibility “to shape their own lives.” The grandkids’ titles are set to be demoted to “count” and “countess” starting Jan. 1.