Danish Royals Speak Out on Prince Frederik Affair Rumors

The Danish royal family has broken its silence on Prince Frederik’s alleged affair with socialite and philanthropist Genoveva Casanova.

In a statement, the Danish royals told the publication B.T. they “do not comment on rumors or insinuations.” Frederik and his wife Princess Mary are yet to comment on the speculation themselves.

The statement came after Spanish publication Lecturas published pictures and reported that, during a night out in Madrid, Frederik and Casanova visited a Pablo Picasso exhibit, walked through El Retiro Park, and went out for dinner while watching flamenco.

After publication of the report, Frederik and Mary put on a united front in public, hosting King Felipe and Queen Letizia of Spain, with Mary wearing a necklace featuring the initial “F,” which some commentators took as a statement of support for her husband.

In a statement to Hola magazine, Casanova said: “I flatly deny the statements that suggest a romantic relationship between Prince Frederick and me. Any statement of this type is not only completely untrue but also distorts the facts in a malicious manner. This is already in the hands of my lawyers, who will take care of the pertinent steps to protect my right to honor, truth and privacy.”

Hola said that Frederik was set to attend the exhibit with a friend who withdrew because of illness, and Casanova was then asked to join Frederik instead.

Frederik and Mary have been married since 2004 and have four children: Prince Christian, Princess Isabella, and twins Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine.

In recent times, the Danish royals have shown a proficiency for feuding to match their British counterparts.

Last year, monarch Queen Margrethe announced her son Prince Joachim’s four children would be stripped of their royal titles and would no longer be known as princes and princesses. Frederik’s children were allowed to keep their titles. Margrethe said she made the decision to help her grandchildren “shape their own lives to a much greater extent.” Joachim told reporters he was shocked: “Why must they be punished in that way?” he said. Margrethe subsequently said she had “underestimated” Joachim’s strong reaction but hoped the family could “find the peace to find our way through this situation.”

Following the spat, Joachim announced in March this year that he, his wife Princess Marie, and their children would move to Washington, D.C. The family arrived in the U.S. in September.

A message on the Danish royal family's website detailed that Joachim would begin a new role as defense industry attaché at the Danish Embassy in D.C., focusing on maintaining defense industry links between Denmark, the U.S., and Canada. The move, the message reads, follows the family moving to Paris four years ago, so the prince could undertake France’s highest-ranking military education course, with the prince and his wife subsequently taking on roles at the Danish embassy in Paris.