Danity Kane Singer Says in New Lawsuit She Saw Diddy Abuse Cassie
HORRIFIC
Diddy has been hit with another sexual abuse lawsuit, this time from former Making the Band cast member Dawn Richard. In the lawsuit obtained by TMZ, Richard says Diddy touched her inappropriately in a recording studio and once walked in on her naked. In addition to the sexual abuse allegations, the Danity Kane singer also claims that the rapper mistreated her by having her work egregious hours, screaming at her, and even locking her in a car for two hours. Richard’s suit comes after the music mogul’s ex Cassie sued him in 2023 for rape and abuse. Her case was settled shortly after. In Richard’s suit, the singer says she witnessed Diddy abusing Cassie on several occasions and one time saw him throw a hot pan of eggs at his ex while screaming profanities. After witnessing the abuse, Richard says she urged Cassie to leave Diddy. When Diddy caught wind of Richard’s suggestion, he threatened to end her career, she says. “Mr. Combs is shocked and disappointed by this lawsuit. In an attempt to rewrite history, Dawn Richard has now manufactured a series of false claims all in the hopes of trying to get a pay day—conveniently timed to coincide with her album release and press tour,” Erica Wolff, Diddy’s attorney, said in a comment to The Daily Beast. “If Ms. Richard had such a negative experience with Making the Band and Danity Kane, she would not have chosen to continue working directly with Mr. Combs for Dirty Money, nor would she have returned for the Making the Band reboot in 2020 or agreed to be featured on The Love Album last year. It’s unfortunate that Ms. Richard has cast their 20-year friendship aside to try and get money from him, but Mr. Combs is confidently standing on truth and looks forward to proving that in court.”