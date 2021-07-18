These Are The Most Comfortable Hiking Shoes I’ve Ever Tried

Scouting Report: These hiking shoes are so comfortable, each step feels great, and thanks to their lightweight design, they don’t weigh me down either.

Traveling is officially back and I couldn’t be more excited. After spending lockdown in New York, I’m ready to hit the open air, hike through forests, ride past streams, trample up mountains—all of that good stuff. But, since I haven’t been hiking a ton over the last year or so, I decided it was time to upgrade my footwear. I’m glad I did because I haven’t found a more comfortable pair of shoes to hike in than these.

The Danner Trail 2650 Campo’s are not only comfortable, first and foremost, they are stylish. They look like running shoes, but don’t be fooled—they are perfect for hiking any terrain whatsoever and can replace bulky hiking boots in just about any situation, especially warmer weather. The shoe combines a durable leather and lightweight upper that is breathable, comfortable, and slips right on—so you can spend less time lacing up and more time hitting the trail. I love the lightweight feel of the shoes—instead of feeling like I’m dragging myself and my shoes up the mountain, I feel like I have one less thing to worry about, and one less thing weighing me down. The shoe is cushioned, so instead of feeling like I’m stepping on jagged rocks, it instead feels like I’m hiking on a cloud. While they do offer less ankle support than your run-of-the-mill hiking boot, I found that the sturdiness the shoe offers is well worth it. Plus, the grip is excellent thanks to the Vibram outsole, and after two weeks hiking in them, I didn’t slip a single time.

But again, one of my favorite features about them is this: I can wear them hiking, and out to dinner. They aren’t big and abrasive, but are instead sleek and understated. They’re the perfect multi-taskers, always ready for adventure, and most importantly, up for whatever I’m up to. At the end of the day, that’s all you can really ask for from a hiking shoe.

