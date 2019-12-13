‘Do the Right Thing’ Star Danny Aiello Dies at 86
Actor Danny Aiello, who starred in Do the Right Thing and Moonstruck, died Thursday evening at a medical facility in New Jersey, TMZ reports. He was 86. The actor was being treated for a “sudden” illness and suffered an infection while he was at the facility, according to the outlet. Aiello played Tony Rosato in The Godfather: Part II, then went on to earn an Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actor for his role in Spike Lee’s Do the Right Thing. He also starred in Moonstruck and Jacob’s Ladder. Aiello is survived by his wife Sandy Cohen and three children. “I’m Heart Broken,” Lee wrote on Instagram. “Just Found Out My Brother DANNY AIELLO Made His Transition Last Night. Danny, We Made Cinema History Together With DO THE RIGHT THING. May You Rest In PARADISE.”