U.S. Journalist Freed Three Days Into 11-Year Hard-Labor Sentence in Myanmar
NIGHTMARE OVER
Danny Fenster, an American journalist who was sentenced to 11 years’ hard labor for his reporting on Myanmar’s bloody military coup, has been freed three days into his sentence. On Friday, Fenster, who worked as the managing editor of the online magazine Frontier Myanmar, was convicted by the regime on charges of spreading false or inflammatory information, contacting illegal organizations, and violating immigration regulations. But, on Monday, his release was secured by former U.S. Ambassador and hostage negotiator Bill Richardson, who reportedly said in a statement: “This is the day that you hope will come when you do this work... We are so grateful that Danny will finally be able to reconnect with his loved ones, who have been advocating for him all this time, against immense odds.” Richardson said Fenster had been freed and would soon fly back to the U.S. via Qatar.