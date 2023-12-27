Entertainmentvertical orientation badge

Danny Masterson Booked Into California State Prison

INMATE NO. BW7253

He’s joining nearly 4,000 other inmates at North Kern State Prison.

Danny Masterson mug shot

California Department of Corrections

That 70s Show actor Danny Masterson was booked into a California state prison on Wednesday, three months after he was sentenced to 30 years behind bars for raping two women.

North Kern State Prison is a three-hour drive north from the Hollywood Hills, where Masterson’s 2003 attacks took place. It’s a medium-security facility with nearly 4,000 inmates—145 percent above capacity, according to state records.

A mugshot released on Wednesday showed Masterson, 47, still sporting his trademark curly locks with the tiniest hint of a smile poking out from behind his beard. He was wearing prison-issue orange clothes.

A Los Angeles jury convicted Masterson of two rape counts on May 31 after eight days of deliberations; they deadlocked on a third count. The verdict came after Masterson’s 2022 trial ended in a mistrial.

