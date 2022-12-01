Jury in ‘That 70’s Show’ Star Danny Masterson’s Rape Case Declares Mistrial
‘NOT EVEN CLOSE’
The jury in former ‘That 70’s Show’ star Danny Masterson’s rape case declared a mistrial Wednesday, telling a LA Superior Court judge that they were unable to reach a verdict on any of the three counts he had been charged with. The panel, comprised of six men and six women, wrote to LASC Judge Charlaine Olmedo in a note: “We are not even close to coming to a unanimous decision on any count, and are convinced this will not change.” The jury had been deliberating since Nov. 15, with a judge instructing them to return after the Thanksgiving holiday for more discussion despite their own admission that they were deadlocked. Masterson was first arrested in 2020 and later set free on $3 million bail—though he was previously fired from Netflix’s The Ranch in 2017 after the accusations against him were made public. He was officially charged with three rapes: a girlfriend in November 2001, a friend of his assistant’s in April 2003 and another actor in 2003. At least one other woman testified during the trial that Masterson committed another pair of rapes against her— though he was never charged with those offenses. Following the jury’s decision, Olmedo scheduled a new trial to start on March 27.