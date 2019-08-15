CHEAT SHEET
STALKING CLAIMS
Danny Masterson, Church of Scientology Sued by Four Women Who Allege Stalking and Intimidation
Actor Danny Masterson, the Church of Scientology, and its leader David Miscavige were hit with a lawsuit on Wednesday by four women who have accused Masterson of rape, HuffPost and TMZ report. The lawsuit reportedly accuses Masterson and the church of taking part in an effort to silence their claims via “stalking” and “illegal and unethical conduct.” According to TMZ, Chrissie Bixler and Bobette Riales claim they have been followed and intimidated. The two other women, who are suing anonymously, also say they have been threatened. In a statement given to TMZ, Masterson called the lawsuit “ridiculous” and claimed Riales was “baiting” him. “I will beat her in court—and look forward to it because the public will finally be able to learn the truth and see how I’ve been railroaded by this woman,” he said.