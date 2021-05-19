CHEAT SHEET
    1

    Danny Masterson Rape Accuser Delivers Harrowing Testimony

    UNDER OATH

    Tracy Connor

    Executive Editor

    Anna Webber/Getty

    After being driven to court by his wife on Tuesday, actor Danny Masterson listened to one of his sexual assault accusers tearfully testify that he gave her a drink that left her feeling drugged, raped her while she was unconscious, put a pillow over her face, choked her, and pulled a gun on her. “He told me, ‘Don’t fucking move. Don’t say a word,’” she told the court. The 46-year-old woman was on the stand in Los Angeles for a preliminary hearing to determine if the That ’70s Show star will stand trial on charges he raped three women between 2001 and 2003. The woman, who was a Scientologist like Masterson, said the church dissuaded her from going to the police, and she did not report a rape for 14 months. Masterson, who faces 45 years in jail if convicted, had only one public comment about the day’s events: a photo posted to Instagram that showed him and wife Bijou Phillips in a car with the caption: “Had the most beautiful Uber driver drop me off at school today.”

