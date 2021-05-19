Danny Masterson Rape Accuser Delivers Harrowing Testimony
UNDER OATH
After being driven to court by his wife on Tuesday, actor Danny Masterson listened to one of his sexual assault accusers tearfully testify that he gave her a drink that left her feeling drugged, raped her while she was unconscious, put a pillow over her face, choked her, and pulled a gun on her. “He told me, ‘Don’t fucking move. Don’t say a word,’” she told the court. The 46-year-old woman was on the stand in Los Angeles for a preliminary hearing to determine if the That ’70s Show star will stand trial on charges he raped three women between 2001 and 2003. The woman, who was a Scientologist like Masterson, said the church dissuaded her from going to the police, and she did not report a rape for 14 months. Masterson, who faces 45 years in jail if convicted, had only one public comment about the day’s events: a photo posted to Instagram that showed him and wife Bijou Phillips in a car with the caption: “Had the most beautiful Uber driver drop me off at school today.”