Jury in Danny Masterson Rape Trial Deadlocked
The verdict in Danny Masterson’s rape trial has been delayed after the jury was deadlocked on all three counts and couldn’t reach a verdict. Masterson faces up to 45 years in prison and has been charged with three counts of forcible rape that allegedly occurred between 2001 and 2003. He has pleaded not guilty. The jury told Judge Charlaine Olmedo they couldn’t come to a unanimous decision after three days of deliberations, delaying the verdict until after Thanksgiving. All three Jane Does took the stand in the high-profile case, each a former Scientologist. During the trial, one alleged victim said a Scientology official blamed her for Masterson assaulting her. The jury panel will resume Nov. 28 to begin deliberations again.