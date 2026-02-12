Danny Masterson’s Ex Can’t Find Organ Donor from Fan Volunteers
Danny Masterson’s ex-wife, Bijou Phillips, is still in urgent need of a kidney, even after receiving hundreds of donor offers from fans after posting about her search online. According to sources close to Phillips, the situation is “touch and go by the minute,” and the offers have been “incredible outpouring of support,” but “doctors haven’t found a match yet,” TMZ reported. She is seeking kidney donors with blood types B negative, B positive, O negative, or O positive. The model was born with underdeveloped kidneys and had to undergo a kidney transplant nine years ago to manage the medical issue. Phillips has since suffered from serious complications following the initial surgery in 2017, including a serious case of the BK virus. Her original organ transplant failed, leaving her in the life-threatening state she is in now. She is currently hospitalized at Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center in Los Angeles. Phillips divorced Masteron in 2023, after the That ’70s Show star was sentenced to 30 years to life in prison for two convictions of forcible rape from two separate 2003 incidents.