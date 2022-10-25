Danny Masterson’s Ex-Girlfriend: He Raped Me in My Sleep

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at Variety
An ex-girlfriend of actor Danny Masterson testified at his rape trial in Los Angeles on Monday, alleging that she woke up one night to find him sexually assaulting her and that ignored her demands to stop. “I was screaming at him to get off me,” the woman, identified as Christina B., said of the night in 2001. “‘I don’t want to have sex. No. Get off me.’ I just kept screaming that over and over.” The former model, who is also suing Masterson and the Church of Scientology for harassment, told the jury that she eventually pulled Masterson’s hair and he hit her in the face. “He stood up over me and spit on me and called me white trash,” she recalled.