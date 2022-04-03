Man Charged With Murdering Nurse He Met on Tinder
NABBED
A man has been extradited to New York to faces charges for allegedly murdering a 29-year-old nurse he met on Tinder. Danueal Drayton, 31, was arraigned on murder and sexual misconduct charges Friday in connection with the death of Samantha Stewart, a nurse who lived in Queens at the time of her death. Prosecutors say Drayton strangled Stewart in her apartment after a date and then “engaged in sexual conduct” with her body. He allegedly then booked a flight to California using her credit cards, the Hartford Courant reports. Drayton is a serial abuser, authorities claim, and has been accused of trying to choke women in both Connecticut and California. District Attorney Melinda Katz called Stewart’s death a “brutal crime that makes every person using a dating app fearful.” Drayton faces life in prison if found guilty.