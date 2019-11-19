CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW

Audio Cheat Sheet

Press Play, Get Smarter

    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW

    NET TIGHTENS

    Maltese Police Close In On Killers of Anti-Corruption Journalist

    Tom Sykes

    MATTHEW MIRABELLI

    Authorities in Malta say they are closing in on the killers of the country’s most prominent anti-corruption journalist, after the arrest of a man suspected of acting as a go-between. Daphne Caruana Galizia, who wrote an anti-corruption blog, was killed by a car bomb as she drove out of her home near the Maltese capital of Valletta in October 2017 in an attack that shocked Europe. Three men suspected of carrying out the killing were arrested in December, but authorities have so far failed to determine who commissioned the murder. The newly arrested man is believed to have acted as the link between the suspected hired killers and the person who ordered the killing. The Times of Malta reported that the government was considering a pardon for the suspected middleman if he can lead investigators to the mastermind.

    Read it at Reuters