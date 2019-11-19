NET TIGHTENS
Maltese Police Close In On Killers of Anti-Corruption Journalist
Authorities in Malta say they are closing in on the killers of the country’s most prominent anti-corruption journalist, after the arrest of a man suspected of acting as a go-between. Daphne Caruana Galizia, who wrote an anti-corruption blog, was killed by a car bomb as she drove out of her home near the Maltese capital of Valletta in October 2017 in an attack that shocked Europe. Three men suspected of carrying out the killing were arrested in December, but authorities have so far failed to determine who commissioned the murder. The newly arrested man is believed to have acted as the link between the suspected hired killers and the person who ordered the killing. The Times of Malta reported that the government was considering a pardon for the suspected middleman if he can lead investigators to the mastermind.