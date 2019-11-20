WHERE YOU GOING?
Businessman at Center of Maltese Journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia Murder Investigation Arrested on His Yacht
Maltese businessman Yorgen Fenech was arrested Wednesday morning onboard his yacht, which was heading for international waters, as a “person of interest” in the murder of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia in 2017. The muckracker journalist was investigating widespread corruption in the country that included Fenech’s company when her car was blown up outside her home on the Mediterranean island. Fenech’s arrest came a day after Malta Prime Minister Joseph Muscat said publicly he would pardon a middleman who arranged for Caruana Galizia’s murder, which was allegedly carried out by paid assassins, brothers Alfred and George Degiorgio and their friend Vincent Muscat (who is not related to the prime minister). The three men have been charged with triggering the fatal car bomb. It is not clear what, if anything, Fenech will be charged with.