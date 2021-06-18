CHEAT SHEET
    Daredevil Biker Alex Harvill Killed Trying to Breaking World Jump Record

    Tracy Connor

    Daredevil biker Alex Harvill was killed when he was thrown off his motorcycle while practicing to beat a world record at an airport in Washington State. TMZ reports that video of the horrific accident shows the 28-year-old—who became a father for the second time last month—launching off a ramp, coming up short, and then crashing into a dirt landing ramp more than 300 feet away. Harvill set a Guinness World Record in 2013, making a 297-foot dirt-to-dirt jump; he was hoping to beat the 351-foot ramp-to-dirt jump completed by Australian Robbie Maddison in 2008.

