Daredevil Duo Released From Jail After Skyscraper Stunt

The daredevil couple who climbed the Empire State Building have been released from jail following a Thursday court appearance. Angela Nikolau, 33, and Ivan Kuznetsov, 32, made waves Wednesday by climbing to the top of NYC’s iconic skyscraper to unfurl a flag that read, “When the power of love beats the love of power the world knows peace.” The pair, who have gained a large following from their frequent skyscraping stunts, were at the building’s peak for several minutes when Kuznetsov proposed to his long-term girlfriend. The stars of the Netflix documentary Skywalkers were met by the NYPD when they descended from their climb and are currently facing several charges, including burglary, criminal trespass, disorderly conduct, and more. Law enforcement says the two most likely hid inside the building overnight after buying tickets Tuesday evening. They are on supervised release and awaiting an Aug. 24 court hearing.