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Daredevil Duo Released From Jail After Skyscraper Stunt

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Police say Angela Nikolau and Ivan Kuznetsov likely hid inside the Empire State Building before their jaw-dropping climb.

Fiona O'Reilly
Fiona O'Reilly 

Breaking News Intern

Two people display a banner atop the Empire State Building in the Manhattan borough of New York, U.S., July 1, 2026, in a still image from video. ABC Affiliate WABC via REUTERS. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES. THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY
ABC Affiliate WABC/via REUTERS

The daredevil couple who climbed the Empire State Building have been released from jail following a Thursday court appearance. Angela Nikolau, 33, and Ivan Kuznetsov, 32, made waves Wednesday by climbing to the top of NYC’s iconic skyscraper to unfurl a flag that read, “When the power of love beats the love of power the world knows peace.” The pair, who have gained a large following from their frequent skyscraping stunts, were at the building’s peak for several minutes when Kuznetsov proposed to his long-term girlfriend. The stars of the Netflix documentary Skywalkers were met by the NYPD when they descended from their climb and are currently facing several charges, including burglary, criminal trespass, disorderly conduct, and more. Law enforcement says the two most likely hid inside the building overnight after buying tickets Tuesday evening. They are on supervised release and awaiting an Aug. 24 court hearing.

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Fiona O'Reilly

Fiona O'Reilly

Breaking News Intern

Fiona.OReilly@thedailybeast.com

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