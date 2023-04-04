Woman Now Charged With Terrorism Over Pro-War Blogger’s Death
MAJOR TROUBLE
Daria Trepova, the woman arrested after a Russian pro-war military blogger was killed by a bomb blast in St. Petersburg cafe, was formally charged with terrorism offenses on Tuesday. Russia’s Investigative Committee, which handles the country’s most serious crimes, initially opened a criminal case for murder and public endangerment in connection with the incident, which killed Vladlen Tatarsky and injured dozens of others. Now the committee has charged Trepova, 26, with “a terrorist act by an organized group that caused intentional death.” It added that Trepova had carried out the attack on the orders of people working for Ukraine. Video footage of the moments before the explosion appear to show Trepova handing Tatarsky a statue that Russian law enforcement believes may have contained the explosives that killed him.