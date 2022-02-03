CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Slain Teacher’s Brother-in-Law Wanted in Murder-for-Hire Plot
ON THE LAM
Read it at FBI
The brother-in-law of an Alabama elementary school teacher who was gunned down in front of her home in 2017 is wanted by the feds for his alleged involvement in the murder-for-hire plot against her. The FBI announced a $10,000 reward on Wednesday information leading to the arrest of Darin Christopher Starr, 51, who is being sought for a charge of using interstate commerce facilities in the commission of a murder-for-hire. Starr is the former brother-in-law of Sara Starr, a fourth-grade teacher and mother of four who was killed shortly after her ex-husband, Jason Starr, was ordered to pay $2,500 a month in spousal and child support. Jason Starr was arrested and hit with murder-for-hire charges in December.