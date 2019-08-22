Dark-Money Group Quietly Hones House Dems’ 2020 Messaging

A deep-pocketed Democratic dark-money group is using a national direct-mail campaign to hone the party’s congressional election messaging, providing a potent avenue for donors to secretly finance key political work.

The dark-money group, House Majority Forward, is staffed by top Democratic operatives at its sister super PAC, House Majority PAC.

It made a splash last month when the group announced the first ads in what it promised would be a $10 million 2020 ad spree in tandem with the super PAC’s efforts to elect and re-elect House Democrats.