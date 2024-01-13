CHEAT SHEET
    Murdered Dad Revealed to Be Hitman Wanted by Interpol

    KILLER SURPRISE

    Amanda Yen

    Breaking News Intern

    Mugshot of Darko Geisler, Serbian hitman who posed as a Slovenian national in Brazil.

    Brazilian Civil Police/Policía Civil

    A man murdered in front of his family in Brazil last week was actually a contract killer wanted by Interpol. Darko Geisler posed as a Slovenian national in Brazil for nine years, police said, until he was shot at point-blank range while returning home with his wife and three-year-old son. Police found that Geisler was actually Serbian, not Slovenian, after the Slovenian consulate confirmed that the passport found on his person was not his but the long-lost possession of a real Slovenian citizen. Geisler was wanted for a string of killings across the Balkans, and had been living under a false name in Brazil for nearly a decade. His wife and neighbors claimed to have no idea about his true identity until he was unmasked after death. While his killer’s identity remains unknown, police suspect Geisler's criminal past is related to his murder.

