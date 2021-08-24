Police Hunt for Poisoner After German University Students Fall Sick and Turn Blue
FEELING BLUE
Police are hunting a suspected poisoner after several students who consumed food and drink on a German university campus fell sick. Those affected, who had all used a campus kitchen or a drinks machine at the Darmstadt Technical University, reported feelings of nausea—and some even said their arms and legs started to turn blue. According to The Guardian, police suspect that communal milk and water bottles may have been contaminated with an acrid-smelling toxin. Seven people were treated at hospital, including a 30-year-old student whose condition was briefly considered to be life-threatening. Forty detectives have been mobilized to investigate what is being treated as attempted murder. “Investigations are running at high speed and police are doing everything to identify the culprit,” prosecutors said.