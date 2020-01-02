Suspect Arrested in Las Vegas Kidnapping Caught on Video
Las Vegas police say they have arrested a man suspected of kidnapping and assaulting a woman on New Year’s Day after a home surveillance camera captured her attempt to get help. Darnell Rodgers, 23, was charged with kidnapping and domestic battery and was subsequently taken to Clark County Detention Center. Rodgers is reportedly the boyfriend of the woman in the surveillance video—who was found safe but not immediately identified—and the couple shares a 1-month-old child. The video shows the woman leap out of a white Hyundai Sonata and run up a sidewalk toward the front door of a house, while screaming and pleading for help. A man can be seen jumping out of the vehicle, chasing her, kicking her in the stomach, and hauling her back into the car as she begged for him to stop. Metro Police Captain Dennis O’Brien said detectives heard the woman say the suspect’s first name on in the footage and they subsequently identified Rodgers as a suspect after tying him to a domestic violence call that police responded to on Wednesday. O’Brien said the couple was driving from a New Year’s Eve party when the incident captured on video took place.