Doorbell-Cam Suspect Arrested After Footage of Vile Attack Goes Viral
A man shown on a Las Vegas doorbell camera hitting and kicking a woman who appeared to be trying to escape from him has been arrested, police said. The man was in a relationship with the victim, and their one-month-old child was in the car at the time of the incident, police said. Darnell Rodgers, 23, faces a series of charges including kidnapping and domestic battery following the incident on New Year’s Day. The attack happened at 12:48 a.m. on Jan. 1, according to the Las Vegas police, and at about 3:45 a.m. another call came in that matched the name the woman called out in the footage and a similar description to the previous incident, police said. That call gave officers an address to work from, and the man was arrested Thursday morning. The doorbell-cam video was crucial in the arrest because the victim called out the suspect’s name, which matched the domestic-violence call officers responded to, police said.