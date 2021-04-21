Teen Who Filmed George Floyd’s Murder ‘Cried So Hard’ at Chauvin Guilty Verdict
‘WE DID IT’
Darnella Frazier, the teen who filmed the sickening footage of George Floyd’s murder that helped seal a guilty verdict against Derek Chauvin, has written an emotional Facebook post after watching the disgraced former police officer finally face justice for his crimes. Frazier was only 17 when she saw Floyd pinned under the Minneapolis cop’s knee—her footage has been credited with shaping the trial that ended in a guilty verdict. Now 18, she wrote on Facebook after the news broke: “I just cried so hard... This last hour my heart was beating so fast, I was so anxious, anxiety bussing through the roof. But to know GUILTY ON ALL 3 CHARGES !!! THANK YOU GOD THANK YOU THANK YOU THANK YOU THANK YOU... George Floyd we did it!! ... justice has been served.” She also thanked all those who supported her over the past 11 months.