GOP Guv Candidate Darren Bailey Says ‘Let’s Move On’ After Parade Shooting
Say WHAT?
Following the mass shooting at a July 4 parade in Highland Park, Illinois, a Trump-backed gubernatorial candidate bluntly urged the community to “move on.” Standing next to supporters at a different parade, after taking a moment in prayer, state Sen. Darren Bailey, said: “Let’s move on and celebrate the independence of this nation.” He added, “We have got to get corruption and evil out of our government.” After being roasted on social media, Bailey released a statement that said, “I apologize if in any way we diminished the pain being felt across our state today.” He also wrote on Twitter: “I send our heartfelt prayers to the victims of the shooting in Highland Park. July 4th is supposed to be a holiday for families, for parades, for celebrating the American Dream, but when people don't feel safe in their own community, they are deprived of that dream.”