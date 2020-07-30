Officer Who Killed Michael Brown Will Not Face Charges After Reexamination of Evidence
The former St. Louis police officer who killed Michael Brown will not face charges, the St. Louis prosecutor in charge of the reopened case announced Thursday. Darren Wilson was filmed in a 2014 confrontation with Brown, who was unarmed, and he ultimately fatally shot the Black teenager, an incident that captivated the nation and led to the rise of the Black Lives Matter movement after the initial protests in Ferguson, Missouri. The St. Louis County prosecutor, Wesley Bell, had taken charge of the reopened case two years ago after unseating the prosecutor who originally handled it. Bell said at a press conference, “Can we prove beyond a reasonable doubt that a crime occurred? The answer to that is no.” A grand jury had already cleared Wilson of wrongdoing in the months after the shooting.