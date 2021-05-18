Police: Video Shows Dallas Teenager Taking Slain 4-Year-Old Boy From Crib
ON TAPE
Police in Dallas say they’ve been handed new evidence that connects a teenager to the killing of a 4-year-old boy in the early hours of Saturday morning. According to The Dallas Morning News, authorities have reviewed home security footage that they believe shows 18-year-old Darriynn Brown lifting the sleeping boy out of his crib at around 5 a.m. on Saturday before carrying him away. That afternoon, the boy–who has since been identified as Cash Gernon—was found dead in a pool of blood in the middle of the street with injuries police said were caused by “an edged weapon.” Brown was arrested Saturday night and faces kidnapping and burglary charges. Police have said they expect to bring more charges when the results from forensic tests are returned. There are no further details on Brown’s possible motive. Kamron Mori, 18, who said he was the boy’s brother, told the Morning News on Monday: ”I’m already cried out.”