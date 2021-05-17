Dallas Teenager Used ‘Edged Weapon’ to Kill 4-Year-Old Boy Who Was Found in the Street, Cops Say
‘TRULY TRAUMATIZING’
On Saturday, a traumatized Dallas woman called the police after finding the bloodied body of a 4-year-old boy lying in the street. Police made an arrest in connection to the boy’s death that night, and have now identified their suspect as 18-year-old Darriynn Brown. According to CBS News Dallas-Fort Worth, Brown has been charged with kidnapping and theft, but more charges expected to follow depending on forensic tests. Before Brown was identified by police, officers said they suspected that the boy had been attacked with an “edged weapon.” A home in the neighborhood where the boy’s body was discovered has been searched by the FBI, according to the report. The boy has not been named. The woman who called 911 told CBS/DFW: “I see something laying in the road and my initial thought was that it was a dog. The closer I get to it I can tell it’s a human cause I see a hand and I see legs. Very traumatizing. I have three kids. To see a child covered in blood in the middle of the street, it’s truly traumatizing.”