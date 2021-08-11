CHEAT SHEET
Dallas Man Indicted for Murder of 4-Year-Old Cash Gernon
Darriynn Ronnell Brown has been indicted for capital murder in the killing of 4-year-old Cash Gernon, The Dallas Morning News reports. Kidnapping and burglary are also on the list of charges Brown has been indicted for, according to court records. Cash had been at his father’s house with his brother when he was taken while sleeping. Video footage showed a man, later identified as Brown, picking Cash up and taking him out of the room. His body was found eight blocks away on May 15 with multiple stab wounds. It hasn’t been announced if prosecutors are seeking the death penalty in this case but Brown faces life in prison without parole if he’s convicted.