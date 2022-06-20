Dartmouth is Eliminating Undergraduate Student Loans

CHEAT SHEET
Dartmouth announced on Monday that it is eliminating “all federal and institutional loans” from its financial aid packages, which had previously been included for students whose families earn more than $125,000 per year. That will reduce the average debt load for each affected student by $22,000 during their four-year enrollment, the college said. Dartmouth has raked in over $120 million in scholarship grants and pledges since September, capped off by a recent $25 million commitment from an anonymous donor. As of last June, the college's endowment stood at a whopping $8.5 billion, up more than 46 percent from the prior year.