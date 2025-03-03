Daryl Hannah Sneaks Ukraine Support Into Oscars Appearance

Halle Berry and Adrien Brody Recreate Iconic 2003 Oscars Kiss
PUCKER UP
Twenty-two years after their headline-grabbing kiss at the 2003 Academy Awards, Halle Berry and Adrien Brody recreated the moment. “That was one hell of a night for him, and for me as well. To be a part of his moment… tonight I had to pay him back,” Berry told Variety on the carpet after kissing Brody Sunday, a moment that was captured in footage by Access Hollywood. “I’ve seen him out at parties, but this is the first time since that night that I’ve seen him on the red carpet somewhere. He’s nominated this year. He deserved that.” Brody, who is nominated for Best Actor for his role in The Brutalist, famously kissed Berry onstage at the 2003 Oscars when she presented him with his award for his work in The Pianist. “I bet they didn’t tell you that was in the gift bag,” Brody told the Monster’s Ball star at the time. When reflecting on the kiss in an interview with Variety last month, Brody shared, “We live in a very conscious time, which is a wonderful thing ... nothing that I ever do or have done or would’ve done is ever done with the intention of making anyone feel bad,” he continued.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT