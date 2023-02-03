The Trending Dash Mini-Waffle Maker for Heart-Shaped Waffles on V-day Is Just $10
Who doesn’t love waking up to freshly made waffles? It’s enough to make you scoff at frozen ones for good, and love whoever made them for you. I previously noticed the Dash Waffle Maker has been trending on social media for a while, but I didn’t have an excuse to buy one (when shopping is part of your job, it’s a constant battle of temptation). Trends come and go, but it’s not often you see a product on Amazon with over 220,000 positive reviews–an endorsement in itself. Since the heart-shaped one is perfect for a sweet Valentine’s Day brekkie and the cost is less than two oat milk lattes, now’s the time to add-to-cart.
The non-stick griddles have just a 4” surface, so reviews mention them being easy to store but also great for gifts, dorms, or even RVs, “Thick, golden waffles! I'm so happy!”. There’s a recipe booklet included, but besides traditional recipes, you can just Google to see all the things chefs creatively put on waffle makers, from hash browns to biscuits–there’s no limit to what you can make. If you’re feeding an army, there are bigger versions too. Grab one now to wake up to fluffy, crispy golden hearts of love.
