Dashcam Video Shows Israel Festival Attendees Being Shot Dead by Militants
A dashcam video captured horrifying images of Gaza militants mercilessly killing people at a music festival in southern Israel on Saturday. The disturbing clip, which has been verified by CNN, circulated online over the weekend. It shows armed gunmen firing at people at the Nova festival in Re’im, southern Israel, before looting their victims’ belongings from vehicles. The video’s timestamp begins at 9:23 a.m., roughly three hours after the first reports of explosions at the festival. It shows a militant firing a rifle at a man hiding by a car before leading the man away. Later, another man seen lying under another car moves slightly on the ground—and another gunman then appears in the frame and shoots him. Israeli officials say they recovered at least 260 bodies near the site of the festival. Some attendees who survived the rampage are feared to be among the hostages Hamas claims to hold in Gaza.