Data Breach Central to Trump’s RICO Case Is Part of a Separate State Probe
ANOTHER ONE
A breach of voting machines in Georgia’s rural Coffee County, which is central to Donald Trump’s sweeping RICO indictment in Fulton County, was also at the center of a separate 2020 election probe by the Georgie Bureau of Investigation, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution revealed Wednesday. State investigators have reportedly handed over a 392-page report to state Attorney General Chris Carr that’s littered with allegations against Trump allies, detailing how they allegedly tried to copy elections software and distribute confidential data to conspiracy theorists. The Journal-Constitution reported that Trump’s ex-attorney Sidney Powell, who pleaded guilty to conspiracy charges in Fulton County last month, features in the GBI report. It lays out how she allegedly coordinated a $26,000 payment from her non-profit to a computer analysis company to copy election files and hand them over to Trump’s team—data they hoped would prove Trump actually defeated Joe Biden in Georgia. Carr, who has had the report for two months, declined to comment.